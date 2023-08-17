Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 320,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 289,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,175. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $125.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

