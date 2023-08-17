DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $178,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,329,000 after buying an additional 125,725 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 2.9 %

DXCM opened at $111.16 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Read Our Latest Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.