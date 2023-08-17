Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.88) to GBX 4,440 ($56.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.78. 73,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.21. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.