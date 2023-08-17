Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,136 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $169.00. 40,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average of $176.21. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.08) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

