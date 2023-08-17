DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.00. 365,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,130. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 over the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $28,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

