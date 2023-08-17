Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Critical Comparison

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and Dassault Systèmes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $3.49 billion 0.44 -$581.40 million ($6.47) -2.99 Dassault Systèmes $5.97 billion 8.95 $981.43 million $0.80 50.01

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Diebold Nixdorf. Diebold Nixdorf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dassault Systèmes 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diebold Nixdorf and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.52%. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus price target of $38.06, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Dassault Systèmes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dassault Systèmes is more favorable than Diebold Nixdorf.

Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dassault Systèmes pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Diebold Nixdorf pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Systèmes pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diebold Nixdorf is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf -14.60% -1.43% 0.63% Dassault Systèmes 17.45% 17.94% 9.37%

Volatility & Risk

Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Diebold Nixdorf on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. On June 1, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

