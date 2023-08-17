Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Update

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DMS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 280,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,602. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

