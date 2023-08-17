Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Lifted by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 181,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,425. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

