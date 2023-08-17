Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 26,531 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,262 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

