Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 965,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DIOD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.82. 190,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,293. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. Diodes has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,704. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

