Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 965,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Diodes Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DIOD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.82. 190,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,293. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. Diodes has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
