Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Diodes has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $361,810.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 234.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 466,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 173,589 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

