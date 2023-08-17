Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells $3,821,584.40 in Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 72,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $3,821,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 882,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,228,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Down 3.6 %

IRON stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. 174,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,259. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Disc Medicine Opco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 280.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.