Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider William Jacob Savage Sells 7,672 Shares

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $406,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Jacob Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, William Jacob Savage sold 8,269 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $412,044.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

IRON stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

IRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 12,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

