Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.52. 981,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

