Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 5,399 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 29,994.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day moving average of $204.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $227.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

