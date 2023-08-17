Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,581. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

