Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,540. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

See Also

