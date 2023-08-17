Disciplined Investments LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 510.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 316.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 194,042 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. 13,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,037. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

