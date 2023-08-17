Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.6% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.88. 29,758,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,164,633. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.90.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

