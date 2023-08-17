Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 6,006 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 493,575 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 460,999 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 203,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,589. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

