Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.89. 852,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.87. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

