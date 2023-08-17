Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,919 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.