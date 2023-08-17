Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading Down 0.7%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.86. Approximately 74,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 88,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSTL. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after buying an additional 97,302 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $458,000.

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

