Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Lowered to C$3.20 at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.30 to C$3.20 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
