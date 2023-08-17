DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 6.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.12. 3,450,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,834,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

DLocal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

