DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $70.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

