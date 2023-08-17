Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.19

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.
Dongfeng Motor Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.9116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.
