Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

