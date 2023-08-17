Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 76,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 214,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Specifically, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,359.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,078 in the last three months. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 402,298 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 200.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

