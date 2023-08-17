Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $2,082,000.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,744 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40.
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.
- On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.
Shares of DBX opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
