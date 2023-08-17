Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $2,082,000.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,744 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DBX opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.