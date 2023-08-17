Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 137,375 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,375 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Public Storage worth $134,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.27. The company had a trading volume of 238,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,481. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

