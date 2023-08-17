Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.87% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $99,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.32. 623,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,696 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.