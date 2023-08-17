Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $109.85 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.39% of American Water Works worth $109,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 202,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,402. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

