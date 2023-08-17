Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. 6,260,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

