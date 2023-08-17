Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $120,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 414,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

