Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 3,252 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.31% of American Electric Power worth $145,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.56. 1,062,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

