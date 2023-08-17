Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 46,800 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.58% of Healthpeak Properties worth $70,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $386,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. 1,011,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,866. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

