Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 601,750 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,750 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 844,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 241,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,463. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

