Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 85,675 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,675 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $45,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.73. 308,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

