Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
