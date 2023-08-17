E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

