E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 7th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SSP traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.64. 44,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

