Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 190.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

