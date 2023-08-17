Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ebix Trading Down 1.1 %

Ebix stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Ebix has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

