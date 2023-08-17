ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECNCF. TD Securities downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ECNCF
ECN Capital Price Performance
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.