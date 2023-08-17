ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCFFree Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECNCF. TD Securities downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 483,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,492. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

