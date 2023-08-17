ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) versus UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Financial Contrast

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECN Capital and UWM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UWM $2.37 billion 0.22 $41.72 million $0.05 114.42

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than ECN Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A UWM 0.41% 14.77% 3.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ECN Capital and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.1% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.2% of UWM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ECN Capital and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECN Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25 UWM 3 5 1 0 1.78

ECN Capital currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 136.91%. UWM has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential downside of 10.40%. Given ECN Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ECN Capital is more favorable than UWM.

Summary

UWM beats ECN Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans. It serves banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and pension and investment funds. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

