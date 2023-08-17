ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.
TSE:ECN opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$639.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.36%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
