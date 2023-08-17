ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECN. CIBC dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 8.98. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.1998547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.