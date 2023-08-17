Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 70,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,616. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $449.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.