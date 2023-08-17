Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 70,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,616. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $449.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
