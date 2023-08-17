Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of EGIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,547. The stock has a market cap of $171.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Edgio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgio will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

